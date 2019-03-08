Advanced search

Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

PUBLISHED: 12:47 11 June 2019

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A Stevenage man has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to theft, possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray.

James Stubbington, of Kingfisher Rise in the town, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

The incident happened in March 2019, after the 31-year-old stole two knives from the Tesco Extra store in the town centre, waved them around and threatened other shoppers.

He was charged with two offences of possesion of a bladed article in a public place, theft from a shop and the affray of knives.

Mr Stubbington pleaded guilty to all offences and was handed a six month prison sentence for theft, eight months for the affray and possession of knives, and two months for breaching a conditional discharge.

All of the sentences will run concurrently, which means his sentence totals eight months.

PC Chris Jones said: "Although no one was hurt as a result of Stubbington's actions, this was a very frightening experience.

"By pleading guilty to the offences I hope he understands the gravity of his actions and will seek help to ensure this behaviour is not exhibited again."

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

There was an accident on the A1(M) last night.

More than 100 North Herts homeowners built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ rules

news@thecomet.net

Stevenage Day 2019: ‘Biggest and best yet’ for diamond anniversary

Stevenage Day 2019 brought out plenty of smiles. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

