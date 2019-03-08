Stevenage man jailed after town centre knife incident

The incident occurred near Tesco in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A Stevenage man has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to theft, possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray.

James Stubbington, of Kingfisher Rise in the town, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

The incident happened in March 2019, after the 31-year-old stole two knives from the Tesco Extra store in the town centre, waved them around and threatened other shoppers.

He was charged with two offences of possesion of a bladed article in a public place, theft from a shop and the affray of knives.

Mr Stubbington pleaded guilty to all offences and was handed a six month prison sentence for theft, eight months for the affray and possession of knives, and two months for breaching a conditional discharge.

All of the sentences will run concurrently, which means his sentence totals eight months.

PC Chris Jones said: "Although no one was hurt as a result of Stubbington's actions, this was a very frightening experience.

"By pleading guilty to the offences I hope he understands the gravity of his actions and will seek help to ensure this behaviour is not exhibited again."