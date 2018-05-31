Advanced search

Stevenage man sentenced after burglary and bicycle theft

PUBLISHED: 14:52 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 06 May 2020

33-year-old Ben Horton was sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court this morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

33-year-old Ben Horton was sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court this morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A 33-year-old-man from Stevenage has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary at a shop in Queensway, and the theft of a bicycle from a care worker.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Ben Horton, of Brent Court in Stevenage, broke into the WHSmith store in Queensway, stealing Xbox headsets, PlayStation controllers and vape pens from behind the till.

He was arrested yesterday and subsequently charged with burglary and handling stolen goods. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a bicycle which had been previously stolen from a care worker.

You may also want to watch:

Horton appeared at Stevenage Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to nine months in custody, six months for the burglary – with a fine of £1,049.85 – and three months and £100 compensation for the bike.

Detective Sergeant Barry Townsend said: “I am pleased that we have had such a swift result following this crime and I hope it acts as a deterrent to anyone else thinking of taking advantage of the current situation.”

“Officers regularly patrol the town centre, both during the day and at night, however we would still urge local residents to report any suspicious activity they see around closed premises.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two arrested in Stevenage on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Most Read

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Appeal to stop flytipping donations outside charity shops after Stevenage store becomes hotspot

People have been leaving donations outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Stevenage's Oaklands Retail Park, which is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sharon Makin

Hitchin teachers win tribunal after being sacked for ‘inflating’ SATS results

Rosa Phillips, Liz Tye and Sarah Miles were sacked from Our Lady Primary School, in Hitchin. Picture: Google

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two arrested in Stevenage on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs

A man and a woman were arrested in Cannix Close on Saturday morning. Picture: HERTS POLICE

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage man sentenced after burglary and bicycle theft

33-year-old Ben Horton was sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court this morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ambition remains resolute for Letchworth as Basra joins club

Letchworth Rugby Club asisstant coach Jaggy Johal welcomes new director of rugby Baz Bazra to Legends Lane.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire creep towards 2,500

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR

Best Employers: How working from home can work for your people - and for your business

Home working has many benefits - but can be challenging for parents with children at home Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24