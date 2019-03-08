Stevenage's Reece is on his way in attempt to run length of the UK - in 30 days

Reece will face all kinds of terrain on his journey across Great Britain, Picture: Reece McCullagh. Archant

A Stevenage man has begun his charity run from John O'Groats to Land's End - a distance of nearly 1,000 miles.

Reece is currently running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullagh Reece is currently running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Reece McCullagh has undertaken the task of running from one end of the UK to the other, 990 miles, to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

At 8am on Sunday, Reece set off from the Scottish village and has been doing little else but running since.

The plasterer and decorator hopes to complete the run in 30 days, which means he will be averaging around 33 miles a day - or one and a quarter marathons every day for a month..

Reece carries all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullagh Reece carries all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Describing the latest leg of his journey, Reece said: "Yesterday was really hard! It was so hilly and it rained all day, hence why I didn't put a post up - I was destroyed by the time I slept!"

Reece is posting regular updates about his journey on his Facebook page: facebook.com/Reeces-great-Britain-Run-767723983588302/

You can follow his journey live through this tracker: live.opentracking.co.uk/joglerm/?fbclid=IwAR1Sfk54ssrcRFwecBYcDEoUDL0lOeTVNVcLdNzK9HRHIJgcgexMHy_kV2E

To donate to Reece's cause visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/reece-mccullagh