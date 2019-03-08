Advanced search

Stevenage's Reece is on his way in attempt to run length of the UK - in 30 days

PUBLISHED: 12:23 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 30 May 2019

Reece will face all kinds of terrain on his journey across Great Britain, Picture: Reece McCullagh.

Reece will face all kinds of terrain on his journey across Great Britain, Picture: Reece McCullagh.

A Stevenage man has begun his charity run from John O'Groats to Land's End - a distance of nearly 1,000 miles.

Reece is currently running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullaghReece is currently running through Scotland. Picture: Reece McCullagh

Reece McCullagh has undertaken the task of running from one end of the UK to the other, 990 miles, to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

At 8am on Sunday, Reece set off from the Scottish village and has been doing little else but running since.

The plasterer and decorator hopes to complete the run in 30 days, which means he will be averaging around 33 miles a day - or one and a quarter marathons every day for a month..

Reece carries all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullaghReece carries all the equipment he needs on his back. Picture: Reece McCullagh

READ MORE: Meet the Stevenage man who will be running 1,000 miles in just 30 days

Describing the latest leg of his journey, Reece said: "Yesterday was really hard! It was so hilly and it rained all day, hence why I didn't put a post up - I was destroyed by the time I slept!"

Reece is posting regular updates about his journey on his Facebook page: facebook.com/Reeces-great-Britain-Run-767723983588302/

You can follow his journey live through this tracker: live.opentracking.co.uk/joglerm/?fbclid=IwAR1Sfk54ssrcRFwecBYcDEoUDL0lOeTVNVcLdNzK9HRHIJgcgexMHy_kV2E

To donate to Reece's cause visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/reece-mccullagh

Most Read

Travellers occupy King George V Playing Fields - ahead of Stevenage Day

Travellers have set up camp at King George V Playing Fields in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Six arrests made at Hitchin property on suspicion of false imprisonment

Police arrested six people at a property in Hitchin's Grove Road this morning. Picture: Julian Siedlecki

More travellers park up near Stevenage school

Travellers occupy a plot of land off Lonsdale Road. Picture: The Comet

Stevenage Local Plan is adopted despite fears Green Belt land will be engulfed

Stevenage Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan, outlining how the town will be developed to 2031. Picture: SBC.

Busy morning for Stevenage crews after playground fire near school

A playground fire near Camps Hill Primary School in Stevenage was one of three call outs in the town this morning. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

