Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?
PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 14 October 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man from Stevenage.
Michael John Hatch, 36 of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with burglary and malicious communications offences.
You can report information about his whereabouts online via herts.police/report, speak to an officer via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency 101 number.
Alternatively, you can remain 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
