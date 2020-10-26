Advanced search

Stevenage man charged with carrying a knife in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 26 October 2020

A Stevenage man has been charged with carrying a knife. Picture: Debbie White

A Stevenage man has been charged with going equipped for burglary and possessing a knife in Peterborough.

Efeoghene Orette, 27, was arrested by Cambridgeshire police in London Road, Peterborough, during the early hours of Wednesday, October 21.

He has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and going equipped for burglary – namely being in possession of a hammer, pliers and a torch.

Orette, of Peartree Way in Stevenage, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on December 7.

