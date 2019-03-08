Stevenage man charged with GBH after two people hospitalised

A Stevenage man has been charged with GBH after two men were left hospitalised following an incident at the town's leisure park.

Harry Stanley, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene on May 3 and charged with two counts of GBH, three charges of assaulting police officers and one charge of criminal damage to a police car.

He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting trial.

Detective Constable Dave Anstey said: "We have spoken to some people who were on the leisure park at the time of the incident, but after viewing CCTV we believe there may well be others who we need to speak to including potentially other victims. If this was you please contact me as soon as possible."

If you have any information about the incident, contact DC Anstey on david.anstey@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/15294/19, or report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.