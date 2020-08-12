Stevenage man charged after neighbours are threatened with a hammer

Picture: Herts Police

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a neighbourhood dispute in Stevenage – which saw one person threatened with a hammer.

Carl Adaway, from Holly Copse, was charged with using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear and provoke unlawful violence.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, July 30, saw a number of residents in Holly Copse verbally and physically threatened.

The 52-year-old was remanded in custody last week and is scheduled to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 15.

Sergeant Chris Adshead said: “We will not tolerate communities being subject to persistent anti-social behaviour issues.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from the Case Investigation Team in Stevenage whose diligent work greatly assisted us in achieving a charge and remand for this incident.”