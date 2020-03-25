Stevenage man arrested after alleged racially aggravated assault

The incident happened on Friday, March 6 in the Quadrant. Picture: Archant Archant

A 61-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the alleged incident, which happened in The Quadrant on Friday, March 6.

It was reported that at around 10.20am, a 57-year-old man was behind NatWest when he was approached by a man who demanded money, and then racially abused him.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect – who was accompanied by another man – is alleged to have then smashed a ceramic mug on the floor before continuing to be verbally abusive.

DC Richard Greasby, who is investigating, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident. There is no place for racism in Hertfordshire and we do all we can to tackle prejudice.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw or heard the incident to get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at richard.greasby@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/20373/20.”

The suspect has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.