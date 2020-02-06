Stevenage man, 68, arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary

A 68-year-old Stevenage man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary yesterday. Picture: Herts police Archant

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 68-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday afternoon at around 4pm in the grounds of North Herts College.

The arrest follows several reported incidents last week of an intoxicated elderly man approaching houses and trying door handles in Stevenage.

Herts police have confirmed the man has been arrested in connection with these incidents, and is currently in custody at Stevenage police station.