Stevenage man, 68, arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary
PUBLISHED: 12:15 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 06 February 2020
Archant
A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article.
The 68-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday afternoon at around 4pm in the grounds of North Herts College.
The arrest follows several reported incidents last week of an intoxicated elderly man approaching houses and trying door handles in Stevenage.
Herts police have confirmed the man has been arrested in connection with these incidents, and is currently in custody at Stevenage police station.