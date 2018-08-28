Stevenage man charged after police seize two large knives from car

Anthony Desmidt has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and driving without insurance of a licence. Archant

A Stevenage man has been charged after police found two large knives in his car.

Anthony Desmidt, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with driving without insurance or a licence and possession of a bladed article in a public place, after he was stopped in the town on Monday.

The 28-year-old was stopped by officers from Operation Scorpion at around 11.40am while driving in Fortuna Close.

After searching the vehicle, police seized the two large knives.

Desmidt has been released on police bail and is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on March 25.