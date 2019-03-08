Stevenage resident and Potters Bar teacher in 1,000-mile charity walk while battling cancer

Steve Abrams is walking 1,000 miles to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK. Picture courtesy of CRUK Archant

A PE teacher who has been fighting for his life since being diagnosed with cancer a year ago is walking 1,000 miles in a bid to raise £10,000 to help fund a charity's groundbreaking research into the killer disease.

On Friday, Steve Abrams, who lives in Stevenage, set off on his epic journey from Oakmere Primary School in Potters Bar, where he is a PE teacher, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Steve said: "I decided to attempt the challenge as I'm currently fighting the disease myself and wanted to take on something challenging and focusing.

"I'm also doing this so hopefully other people don't have to suffer this life-changing disease in the future.

"Everyone will have obstacles in their lifetime; it's how we react that defines us. So let's raise awareness of the wonderful advances being made in finding a cure, and also in support of the wonderful doctors and nurses who give so much and are so kind and dedicated to helping people suffering with cancer."

Steve is inviting people to join him for sections of his journey - you can contact him via his Facebook page 'Steve Abrams', where he is also posting updates.

Cally Cardines, Cancer Research UK's Hertfordshire fundraising manager, said: "We are absolutely delighted Steve has decided to take on such an inspiring challenge to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

"Walking 1,000 miles isn't an easy thing to do and I hope people are able to join Steve on his journey, whether it's walking a few 100 metres with him, donating to help him hit his target, or even just checking in on his Facebook page to wish him luck.

"Steve has been doing lots of preparation and we're sure he is going to have an amazing experience. We can't thank him enough for his support and wish him the very best on his 1,000-mile journey."

She added: "Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer. However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, like Steve, without whom we would not be able to fund our research."

To sponsor Steve, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-abrams1

For more about Cancer Research UK's work, or how you can support the charity, call 0300 123 1022 or visit cruk.org.