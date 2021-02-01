Stevenage Major Works Contract: Council apologises for order to leave homes during lockdown

Published: 5:00 PM February 1, 2021

Before and after the major works at a flat block in Stevenage's Plash Drive - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

The controversial refurbishment of flat blocks in Stevenage has caused further contention after a council contractor instructed residents to leave their homes for an eight-hour period during lockdown, before issuing an apology after the Comet stepped in.

The Major Refurbishment Contract of all 550 low and medium-rise flat blocks owned by Stevenage Borough Council includes structural repairs in many cases. With an average estimated bill of £14,000 per flat for leaseholders, the works are causing widespread financial concerns, and the standard of work has been criticised.

On Friday, property maintenance company Wates Living Space told residents in a Pin Green flat block they must vacate their homes between 8am and 4pm on February 10 - when the country will still be in lockdown.

In a letter, it says: "We will be carrying out asbestos removal works to the top floor ceiling in the communal areas. We will be starting on February 10 and the works will last from 8am until 4pm. If you reside on the top floor you will be required to vacate your property during the work's timescale."

This instruction contravenes the government's 'stay at home' message and resident Lee Grimsey said: "The council's [contractor] is asking us to leave our flat all day while we are in lockdown. Where do they expect us to go?"

Later that same day, after the Comet called the council to account, Wates issued an apology and told residents they could stay at home.

In a letter, it says: "Apologies for the earlier letter, please disregard. Restrictions will be in place from 9am until 1pm. You will be required to either stay in your property for the duration, or vacate your property and return after the works are completed."

A council spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any alarm caused. It seems the letter was sent in error by one of our refurbishment partners. There is no requirement for anyone to temporarily vacate their premises while works are taking place.

"Our contractor has been in touch to inform the resident in question of this and to offer their apologies. We have been assured that they will review their communications processes to avoid a repeat, as clearly this shouldn’t have happened.”