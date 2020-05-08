Stevenage’s Macmillan cancer centre appeals for support to keep going during coronavirus crisis

Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has had to adapt its services to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Archant

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital has had to rethink its services during the coronavirus pandemic and, with the charity facing a significant drop in income due to the crisis, is appealing for financial donations.

The team is using phone calls and emails to continue to provide financial, emotional and practical support to people and their families affected by cancer during lockdown.

Centre manager Anne Dinneen said: “Despite the incredibly difficult and uncertain situation every one of us has found ourselves in, we know how important it is to keep going and to be there for the people who depend on our support, now more than ever.

“We are receiving calls from people who are understandably anxious about how the coronavirus will affect their treatment and care. Having enough money to pay the bills and feed a family is a frequent worry for people living with cancer, but the economic impact of Covid-19 is pushing more people into a financial red zone than before.

“We can direct people to the appropriate services for their emotional and practical needs, but are also just here for a chat if everything’s getting too much.”

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre opened in 2014.

Rowena Howell, Macmillan partnership manager in Herts, said: “In this unprecedented situation, the way our teams have adapted to ensure they are still able to support people is fantastic.

“At a time where Macmillan’s support is needed more than ever before, we are also facing a significant drop in our income and the truth is we can’t continue to be there for people who need us without the support of the public. We are doing everything we can to help address the immediate and unique challenges that having cancer during this pandemic brings, but we need support. Donations are vital to enable us to continue to be there for people living with cancer.”

Anyone affected by cancer in Stevenage can call the Lister Macmillan Information and Support Centre team on 01438 284657 or 07554 436746 Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, or email macmillaninfosupport.enh-tr@nhs.net.

To donate to Macmillan Cancer Support, visit macmillan.org.uk/emergency or call 0300 1000 200.