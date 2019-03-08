Advanced search

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

PUBLISHED: 12:57 29 October 2019

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Archant

Seven people remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Stevenage yesterday - following reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of people who were getting out of the back of a lorry.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Cavendish Road in the town at 10.05am yesterday after receiving reports of an incident from the public.

An investigation is under way and seven people, including the lorry driver, have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. One of the seven has also been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A police spokeswoman has said there is no concern for welfare of any of those arrested at this time, and that at present they remain at Stevenage Police Station.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Arrest made but North Herts wanted appeal continues

Police are appealing for help to trace Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who is wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

CCTV appeal after van keys stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Pound Avenue, Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Baldock Oktoberfest 2019 raises more than £2,000

Visitors enjoy Baldock's second annual Oktoberfest. Picture: Alan Millard

Brother of Stevenage doctor killed by the Taliban takes on third half marathon in her memory

Doctor Karen Woo was passionate about helping people in Afghanistan, particularly women and children. Picture: courtesy of Karen Woo

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Hitchin residents consulted as John Barker Place regeneration nears judgment day

An artist's impression of the new John Barker Place estate, as seen from Westmill Road. Picture: settle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists