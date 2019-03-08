Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Stevenage yesterday - following reports that a man had been assaulted by a group of people who were getting out of the back of a lorry.

Police were called to Cavendish Road in the town at 10.05am yesterday after receiving reports of an incident from the public.

An investigation is under way and seven people, including the lorry driver, have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. One of the seven has also been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A police spokeswoman has said there is no concern for welfare of any of those arrested at this time, and that at present they remain at Stevenage Police Station.