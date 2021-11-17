Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Topping out ceremony for new homes on former Lonsdale School site

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:47 AM November 17, 2021
Topping out ceremony at Trig Point in Stevenage, on former site of Lonsdale School

Stevenage mayor Sandra Barr (centre) and Hertfordshire County Council's executive member for resources Bob Deering (second from right), with representatives from the team of developers, during the topping out ceremony at Trig Point, on the former Lonsdale School site in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Rockstone Communications

The construction of 85 new homes on the former Lonsdale School site in Stevenage is well under way, with a topping out ceremony last week marking completion of the first properties.

The Trig Point development in Webb Rise consists of 79 houses and six flats on a six-acre site. Of these, 64 houses will be sold to private buyers and the rest have been bought by housing association settle for affordable homes - five for shared ownership and 16 for rent, including six wheelchair-accessible flats.

Stevenage mayor Sandra Barr laid the final brick at the topping out ceremony. She thanked Chalkdene Developments "for bringing these beautiful homes to our town and accommodating much-needed specialist housing for the disabled".

Herts County Council will nominate people for the disabled units.

The first homeowners will move in before Christmas, with the rest of the development due to complete next autumn.

Stevenage News

