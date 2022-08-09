Sign up for charity golf day to support addiction rehab centre

An award-winning addiction rehabilitation centre is holding a charity golf day and encouraging businesses and individuals to get involved.

The Living Room was founded by Janis Feely MBE in Stevenage in 2000, after she successfully overcame her own addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The charity, which also has centres in St Albans and Watford, supports people with addictions to anything from alcohol and drugs to gambling and sex through free counselling, peer support and workshop therapies.

The golf day at Aldenham Golf and Country Club on Friday, September 9, will include teams of four and an 18-hole round of golf, on-course competitions, a three-course dinner, raffle and awards.

Vlad Mununar, the charity's community fundraiser, said: "Our golf day is an opportunity for people and organisations to demonstrate their community spirit and support a charity that is a lifeline to so many people."

To sign up, or for sponsorship opportunities, visit livingroomherts.org/Event/charity-golf-day or email VladM@livingroomherts.org.