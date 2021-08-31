Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky

Published: 2:18 PM August 31, 2021

A live music event held on Sunday has raised more than £6,000 to support a young man with terminal cancer.

Ricky Locock, who lives in Stevenage, has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer - squamous cell carcinoma of thymic origin - which has metastasised and is incurable.

Ricky, 36, explained: "I was first aware of chest pains back in 2018. ECGs and blood tests all came back normal, but I never had a scan. I then left the country in 2019, till 2020, to visit Cambodia. I thought my neck was swollen, but didn't really think too much of it."

It wasn't until last October, with persistent chest pain and swollen lymph glands in his neck, that Ricky had an ultrasound and biopsy and received the devastating diagnosis.

Ricky, a former pupil of Stevenage's Barclay School, said: "I was told the tumor was inoperable because of the size of it and I would have chemotherapy.

"The tumor shrank by up to 75 per cent, but was still inoperable because of its position. The decision was made that I would receive palliative radiotherapy, and hopefully stem the growth of the tumor for as long as possible.

"Although terminal, doctors can't give me a timeframe because of the rarity of the disease. They are waiting for the tumor to grow again, or come back as a secondary cancer."

Keen to offer support, Ricky's friends Craig Selby and Rickie Jewitt organised a live music event, Locock-Stock, at The Emperor's Head in Stevenage on Sunday, to raise money to help Ricky, who is unable to work.

Craig said: "We wanted to help get Ricky to see some private doctors, as well as have financial pressure taken away during what is already a very difficult time, so he can make some lovely memories and maybe find a miracle in private healthcare."

The event, which featured local musicians - including Craig, inflatables, face painting, stalls and a raffle, has so far raised £6,265.

Ricky said: "The love and support I have received has been astonishing.

"The mini festival is going to become an annual event and every year will take on a new cause."

Craig said: "Ricky hasn't let things get him down. It would be so easy to be morbid, but instead he helped us arrange this event."

You can still donate via gofund.me/bfae92d4