Council calls on 'litter heroes' for the Great British Spring Clean

Published: 4:30 PM May 13, 2021

Residents are encouraged to be ‘litter heroes’ and take part in litter picks in Stevenage, as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

The Great British Spring Clean – a national campaign organised by Keep Britain Tidy – will take place from May 28 to June 13, and encourages communities to clean litter from streets, parks and beaches to help improve local environments.

Stevenage Borough Council has arranged for litter picks to take place at Shephalbury Park on June 1 and Chells Park on June between 11am and 11.45am and noon to 12.45pm.

Litter picking equipment will be provided on the day, but residents are encouraged to bring their own gloves if they wish to use any. Equipment will be provided on a first come first served basis to a maximum of 30 people.

Any young litter heroes are encouraged to come dressed up as their favourite superhero.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said: “Over the past year, our open spaces, parks and woodlands have been more important than ever so it’s vital that we keep them clean, green and free from litter so that people can continue to enjoy them.

“So please come along to a litter pick if you’re able to, and don’t forget to encourage little ones to come dressed as their favourite superhero ready for the battle against litter bugs.”