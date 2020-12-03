Tree of Light shines bright to remember loved ones and thank NHS staff

Lister Hospital's Tree of Light switch-on event. Picture: Beth McNeill Archant

A special light switch-on ceremony was held at Lister Hospital earlier this week, to remember loved ones and thank NHS staff for their work during an unprecedented year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday night, Stevenage’s Lister Hospital turned the lights on for their ‘Tree of Light’, a ceremonial, decorated tree set-up by the East and North Herts Hospitals’ Charity to pay tribute to loved ones, to say thank you for care they received or to celebrate something special.

Nick Carver, chief executive at East and North Herts NHS Trust, did the honours after readings by Butterfly Volunteer Service co-ordinator, Angela Fenn and hospital chaplains John O’Neill and Mary Porter.

You may also want to watch:

The tree will stand proudly outside the front of the Lister until the new year, and decorations will be displayed on the window at the main entrance to the hospital and on the charity’s website.

Beth McNeil, head of charity at East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “Sadly, because of the pandemic, we couldn’t invite members of the community to attend the ceremony, so instead it was broadcast live on Facebook.

“It was fantastic to see the tree lit up to mark the start of the festive season, and I wish to thank everyone who has made a dedication so far – your support makes a difference to both NHS staff and the patients they care for.”

A Tree of Light dedication and donation will ensure the charity can continue to help these hospitals provide extraordinary care for patients, as well as enhance visitor experience and support the trust’s amazing NHS staff.

Visit www.enhhcharity.org.uk/treeoflight for more information on how you can contribute.