Chronically ill cyclist's 1,000-mile charity ride success

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 1:01 PM July 5, 2021   
Radiographer Matt Treherne in cycling gear on a bike

Matt Treherne, a radiographer at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, has cycled more than 1,000 miles for good causes - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

An NHS worker suffering from a rare disorder that regularly renders him bedbound has cycled over 1,000 miles for three causes close to his heart.

Matt Treherne is a radiographer at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and suffers from cyclical vomiting syndrome, which leaves him bedbound and vomiting for up to 24 hours every five to seven days.

Undeterred by his chronic health condition, Matt took on the JOGLE - John O'Groats to Land's End - cycle ride in aid of Lister's radiography department, Cancer Research UK and mental health charity Mind, in memory of loved ones, and has raised over £5,000.

Radiographer Matt Treherne in full PPE at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Matt is a radiographer at Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

He said: "I made it! All 1,056 miles of it in 18 days of riding.

"I've cycled through headwinds and torrential rain, but also warm sunshine.



"I couldn't have done it without support from friends and family, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

You can still donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-jogle

Lister Hospital
Mental Health
Charity
Stevenage News

