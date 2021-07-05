Chronically ill cyclist's 1,000-mile charity ride success
An NHS worker suffering from a rare disorder that regularly renders him bedbound has cycled over 1,000 miles for three causes close to his heart.
Matt Treherne is a radiographer at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and suffers from cyclical vomiting syndrome, which leaves him bedbound and vomiting for up to 24 hours every five to seven days.
Undeterred by his chronic health condition, Matt took on the JOGLE - John O'Groats to Land's End - cycle ride in aid of Lister's radiography department, Cancer Research UK and mental health charity Mind, in memory of loved ones, and has raised over £5,000.
He said: "I made it! All 1,056 miles of it in 18 days of riding.
"I've cycled through headwinds and torrential rain, but also warm sunshine.
"I couldn't have done it without support from friends and family, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart."
You can still donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-jogle
