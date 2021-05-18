Chronic illness won't stop 1,000-mile charity bike ride

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Stevenage Lister Hospital radiographer is taking on a 1,000-mile charity bike ride despite suffering from cyclical vomiting syndrome - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

An NHS worker suffering from a rare disorder that regularly renders him bedbound is preparing to cycle 1,000 miles to raise money for three causes close to his heart.

Matt Treherne is a radiographer at Stevenage's Lister Hospital and is taking on the JOGLE - John O'Groats to Land's End - cycle ride from June 7 to raise funds for Lister's radiography department, Cancer Research UK and mental health charity Mind.

Matt suffers from cyclical vomiting syndrome, which leaves him bedbound and vomiting for up to 24 hours every five to seven days.

He said: "This means I am, in the words of my sister, 'sparrow-like', so taking on this demanding bike ride is not only a huge physical challenge, but a difficult logistical one.

"The reason I have decided to undertake this epic 1,000 mile ride in June is to raise money for charities close to my heart.

"We have all lost people close to us whom we miss and who can never be replaced and this is even more evident in our present climate.

"These last 18 months have been a particularly sad and emotional time for me, so I’m taking on this challenge not just in memory of those I have lost, but to share my solidarity with those of you also affected by these particular circumstances.

"I urge you to please donate to these worthy causes so, in the future, hopefully less people will end up losing their lives due to mental health issues and cancer-related illness.

"Remember, mental health issues, cancer and other physical health issues needing medical intervention - including COVID-19 - could affect us, our children and other members of our family at any time."

Matt is hoping to raise £3,000 by cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End - Credit: Courtesy of East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

Matt, who is more than halfway to achieving his £3,000 fundraising target, says all money raised will be split equally between the three causes.

If you would like to support Matt and make a donation, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-jogle

Matt says he will welcome messages of support as he tackles this "massive personal challenge". He said: "I'm going to need every single one of them, as I may end up completing this ride on sheer mental willpower alone."








