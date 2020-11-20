Advanced search

‘Groundbreaking’ cancer research that could improve detection rates begins in Stevenage hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:45 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 20 November 2020

Lead author of the study Mr Nikhil Vasdev, medical director Dr Michael Chilvers and head of cellular pathology Dr Samita Agarwal in the Lister Hospital laboratory where the URO17 test results were analysed. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Lead author of the study Mr Nikhil Vasdev, medical director Dr Michael Chilvers and head of cellular pathology Dr Samita Agarwal in the Lister Hospital laboratory where the URO17 test results were analysed. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Archant

A pioneering study into the detection of bladder cancer that could lead to improved detection rates has been successfully carried out by Stevenage’s Lister Hospital.

Described by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust as a “groundbreaking study”, the new bladder cancer test could improve detection rates of the disease in the future, and result in less invasive investigatory procedures for patients in the UK and beyond.

The research, which is the first of its kind in Europe, was carried out on 71 consenting patients at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, with a 100 per cent accuracy rate for detecting bladder cancer in urine samples where blood was present.

Currently many patients suspected of having bladder cancer have to undergo invasive procedures before diagnosis can be confirmed, but the simplicity of this new test could mean that future patients can be screened without needing to go to hospital for a procedure.

The URO17 test – which uses a novel biomarker, a biological molecule found in the body which can be used to detect diseases – was developed by California-based firm KDx Diagnostics Inc and used by Lister Hospital’s cellular pathology team for the study.

You may also want to watch:

Lister-based urological surgeon and associate medical director for cancer services at the Trust, Nikhil Vasdev, was the chief investigator and the lead author of the study, which has been published by the British Journal of Urology International.

Mr Vasdev said: “We are pleased to be the first group in Europe to report on the high accuracy of this test in detecting the presence of bladder cancer in patients who have not been previously diagnosed with the disease.

“Our ability to identify bladder cancer simply, accurately, and non-invasively using URO17 will greatly improve detection at an early stage when it can be treated most effectively.”

Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with bladder cancer in the UK each year, with Dr Michael Chilvers – the trust’s medical director – believing the test “shows real promise in improving bladder cancer patient care both here and abroad”.

Dr Chilvers, a co-author of the study, added: “I am extremely proud of our urology department being at the forefront of this groundbreaking study in Europe.”

Sholeh Jahanfard, president and chief operating officer of KDx, said: “We are delighted with the success of our collaboration with Mr Vasdev on this important study and, with our recent CE marking for the URO17-IVD test, we are excited to bring this important test to patients in the UK and the rest of Europe.”

It is hoped the study can now be replicated on a national scale before steps can be taken to roll out the test here – having first been used as a laboratory-developed test in the US in July 2019.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

Police are appealing for information following two knife-related incidents in hitchin. Picture: Archant

Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

Police are appealing for information following two knife-related incidents in hitchin. Picture: Archant

Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

Latest from the The Comet

‘Groundbreaking’ cancer research that could improve detection rates begins in Stevenage hospital

Lead author of the study Mr Nikhil Vasdev, medical director Dr Michael Chilvers and head of cellular pathology Dr Samita Agarwal in the Lister Hospital laboratory where the URO17 test results were analysed. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Two children involved in same day collisions with cars in Letchworth and Stevenage

Two children were involved in separate incidents involving cars in Stevenage and Letchworth yesterday afternoon. Picture: Archant

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

Crime back to ‘normal levels’ following drop in first lockdown

While crime is back to a 'normal level' overall there has been less crime this year due to the first lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto