Free parking to return for town's NHS staff

Published: 10:44 AM January 8, 2021

Free parking for NHS staff at Lister Hospital will continue, Stevenage Borough Council has announced.

The decision was made by the council's executive team, which continues to both recognise and applaud the work being done by our NHS colleagues. Free parking for NHS staff will be in place until the end of the current lockdown period.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the council added: "Beyond this and in light of the huge financial pressures that the council faces - as a result of government grant cuts and the costs of meeting the challenges posed by COVID-19 - we will reluctantly have to reinstate charging.

"This is in order for us to continue to be able to support the delivery of key council services including those aimed at preventing homelessness and supporting residents affected by domestic abuse."

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for economy, enterprise and transport, said: "As a co-operative council, we have listened to the concerns and anxieties of our brave NHS workers in arriving at this decision. It is essential that NHS staff are able to carry out their vital work without worrying about paying for car parking during the current lockdown.

“Necessarily though, we will continue to carry out crucial parking enforcement locally to ensure the public are kept safe and that roads remain clear for emergency and essential services.”