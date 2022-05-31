The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Plans for staff 'food bank' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:30 AM May 31, 2022
Sign outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

There are plans for a "staff community shop" at Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Plans to open a "staff community shop" at Stevenage's Lister Hospital are being developed, in a bid to help employees struggling with price rises and the impact of the cost of living crisis.

A "food bank at Lister for staff" was announced by chief people officer Tom Pounds at a staff meeting last week (May 25), our source told this paper.

 It comes after other NHS Trusts across the country have set up 'food swaps' and food banks to help staff who are struggling to make ends meet.

A spokesman for the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital, said: "Like others, we are looking at how best to support our people as the cost of living increases.

"We are developing plans for a staff community shop which will stock essential items, and we will share information with our staff once details have been confirmed."

Lister Hospital
Cost of Living
Stevenage News

