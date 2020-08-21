Advanced search

Colleagues celebrate life of doctor at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who died of COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 09:13 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 21 August 2020

Colleagues gathered outside Stevenage's Lister Hospital to celebrate the life of doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who died of COVID-19 in May. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Colleagues gathered outside Stevenage's Lister Hospital to celebrate the life of doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who died of COVID-19 in May. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Archant

A celebration of life was held yesterday at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital for a doctor who died of COVID-19 in May.

Doctor Abdorreza Sedghi was a GP at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS TrustDoctor Abdorreza Sedghi was a GP at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who was a GP at Lister, contracted coronavirus in April and passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on May 27.

The Iranian doctor came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice and joined the Central Herts GP Training Scheme in August 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday, colleagues gathered in the grounds of Lister to pay tribute to Abdy, as he was known, in a socially-distanced emotional event.

He was described as lovable, caring and popular by those who knew him best. Colleagues also praised his skills as a doctor – curious, intelligent and caring, never satisfied until a diagnosis was made, and always learning.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “Dr Sedghi represented the very best of the NHS, as he cared for the people of this area, showing devotion, warmth and humanity – taking the time to understand his patients’ problems and concerns.

“He made an impact with his charisma and personality, and made a difference to people. As we celebrate his memory, let us resolve to emulate his example and strive to better serve our fellow men and women.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Council warns of COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford area

Central Beds Council has revealed the number of positive coronavirus cases are up in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford. Picture: Getty Images

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

‘Exciting time for the town’ as plan for over 500 new homes in Stevenage announced

The plan for 526 new homes, which will be delivered by The Guinness Partnership, will be on Danestrete's Matalan site. Picture: TGP

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Letchworth charity worker left ‘shaken up’ by doorstep knife attack

Amy Allen, left, suffered arm and back injuries in the incident. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Council warns of COVID-19 ‘outbreak’ in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford area

Central Beds Council has revealed the number of positive coronavirus cases are up in Arlesey, Stotfold and Shefford. Picture: Getty Images

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

‘Exciting time for the town’ as plan for over 500 new homes in Stevenage announced

The plan for 526 new homes, which will be delivered by The Guinness Partnership, will be on Danestrete's Matalan site. Picture: TGP

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Letchworth charity worker left ‘shaken up’ by doorstep knife attack

Amy Allen, left, suffered arm and back injuries in the incident. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage fixture list for 2020-2021 League Two season announced

Stevenage start the new League Two season on September 12. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

Colleagues celebrate life of doctor at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who died of COVID-19

Colleagues gathered outside Stevenage's Lister Hospital to celebrate the life of doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who died of COVID-19 in May. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Future of ‘car-cruising’ in Stevenage remains up in air after injunction decision delayed

The future of 'car cruising' in Stevenage was due to be made by Luton County Court today. Picture: Steph Ansell.

British Airways workers call out Stevenage MP over silence on airline’s ‘brutal’ fire and rehire policy

BA workers and Stevenage residents lobbied Stephen McPartland over brutal fire & rehire policy. Picture: Unite

North Herts tractor rally raises more than £1,200 for Garden House Hospice Care

The Rally Road Run team raised with their cheque for Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Supplied