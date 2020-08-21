Colleagues celebrate life of doctor at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital who died of COVID-19

A celebration of life was held yesterday at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital for a doctor who died of COVID-19 in May.

Doctor Abdorreza Sedghi, who was a GP at Lister, contracted coronavirus in April and passed away at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on May 27.

The Iranian doctor came to the UK to pursue a career in general practice and joined the Central Herts GP Training Scheme in August 2019.

Yesterday, colleagues gathered in the grounds of Lister to pay tribute to Abdy, as he was known, in a socially-distanced emotional event.

He was described as lovable, caring and popular by those who knew him best. Colleagues also praised his skills as a doctor – curious, intelligent and caring, never satisfied until a diagnosis was made, and always learning.

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “Dr Sedghi represented the very best of the NHS, as he cared for the people of this area, showing devotion, warmth and humanity – taking the time to understand his patients’ problems and concerns.

“He made an impact with his charisma and personality, and made a difference to people. As we celebrate his memory, let us resolve to emulate his example and strive to better serve our fellow men and women.”