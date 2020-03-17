Stevenage doctor sanctioned for misconduct after performing genitals op without consent

A Stevenage doctor has had conditions applied to his medical licence due to misconduct, which included carrying out a procedure on a patient’s genitals without consent.

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole had been working as a locum consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Lister Hospital when he failed to obtain consent from a patient before removing a labial cyst in November 2017.

A misconduct hearing by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service heard how Doctor Okewole was instructed to remove a right-sided labial polyp from a patient, but instead removed a left-sided labial cyst.

He failed to carry out adequate pre-op and post-op discussions, failed to examine the patient before anaesthetic was given, inappropriately carried out the procedure, and failed to liaise with colleagues.

Doctor Okewole was also found to be dishonest at Milton Keynes University Hospital in September 2017 by plotting a measurement on a patient’s growth chart – relating to her pregnancy – without an adequate examination.

David Toal, counsel for the General Medical Council, said: “Expert witnesses agree that Doctor Okewole’s actions fell seriously below the standards expected” and there were “serious errors”.

He added: “These failures have brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute, and both colleagues and members of the public would regard his actions as wholly inappropriate.”

Referring to the Lister incident, defending counsel Ghazan Mahmood said: “Doctor Okewole has clearly expressed how ashamed and deeply remorseful he is for his actions and accepts the seriousness of them.”

The tribunal determined Doctor Okewole’s fitness to practise is impaired due to his misconduct. Conditions have been applied to his medical licence for nine months, including the need for a Personal Development Plan.

Gillian Temple-Bone, tribunal chair, said: “Doctor Okewole has used his mistakes as examples in guiding and educating junior colleagues.

“This represents insight, remediation and modesty - that he is able to learn from his mistakes and share his experiences openly for the benefit of the profession.

“The conditions will allow Doctor Okewole to continue to practise whilst addressing and remediating the issues identified by the tribunal.”