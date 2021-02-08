Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Published: 10:27 AM February 8, 2021

Volunteers are urgently needed to ensure patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital do not die alone.

The Butterfly Volunteer Service supports patients at the end of their life when families are unable to be there, and the COVID-19 pandemic has sadly meant more families have not been able to spend those last precious moments with their loved ones.

Specially-trained Butterfly volunteers, working alongside the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust's palliative care team, provide companionship and comfort to both patients and their families.

Could you offer comfort, compassion and companionship to patients at the end of their lives, and do you have a few spare hours a week? If you would like to know more, call the Butterfly Volunteer Service's coordinator Angela Fenn on 07825 072142, or email her at butterfly.enh-tr@nhs.net

All training will be provided, and a COVID-19 risk assessment carried out.