Advanced search

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

PUBLISHED: 15:32 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 02 December 2019

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Festive favourites attracted hundreds of people to the Stevenage town centre Christmas lights switch-on.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Saturday's event saw entertainment for the whole family from 12 noon, including the return of the selfie snow globe, Christmas markets, free face-painting and a fireworks display and big switch-on to round-off the day.

Crowds were entertained with live performances by 2013 Britain's Got Talent finalist Gabz, V.E.R.A and The Miss Jones Jazz Band.

There was also a number of exciting dance routines.

Other attractions include mascots, sand art, stalls and Santa's Grotto photobooth.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage's singer-songwriter Gabz - who rose to fame following her stint on the ITV talent show with acclaimed single 'Lighters' - did the honours of turning on the Christmas lights and welcoming Stevenage into the Christmas spirit.

The big switch-on was accompanied by a fireworks display.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Lillie Geary, 11, enjoys having her face painted. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Lillie Geary, 11, enjoys having her face painted. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On . Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonStevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Stevenage couple raise vital funds for cancer research in debut boxing match

Stevenage couple Simon Heron and Rachel Hensley have raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a boxing event. Picture: Courtesy of Solent News

Most Read

Police operation launched following anti-social behaviour spike in Letchworth

Herts police first lauched Operation Kinematic in March this year. Picture: Archant

Sonic boom heard across Hertfordshire

Typhoon jets flying faster than the speed of sound caused the explosion noise heard across Herts. Picture: Nick Emberson

Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

All you need to know about this year’s Baldock Christmas Fayre

The Baldock Beer Festival committee have been helping set up the annual Christmas Fayre this year, which is set to take place on December 7. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Geere

Stevenage couple raise vital funds for cancer research in debut boxing match

Stevenage couple Simon Heron and Rachel Hensley have raised vital funds for Cancer Research UK by taking part in a boxing event. Picture: Courtesy of Solent News

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ashwell at Christmas: Crowds turn out to enjoy village festivities

Eating Santa’s cookies and mince pies at Ashwell Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Hertfordshire streetlights could stay on longer, according to council proposals

Streetlights in Hertfordshire could stay on longer from 2020. Picture: Danny Loo

Jack Savoretti to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Jack Savoretti will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 7, 2020. Picture: Tom Craig.

Rick Astley to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 31. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists