Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event
PUBLISHED: 15:32 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 02 December 2019
Archant
Festive favourites attracted hundreds of people to the Stevenage town centre Christmas lights switch-on.
Saturday's event saw entertainment for the whole family from 12 noon, including the return of the selfie snow globe, Christmas markets, free face-painting and a fireworks display and big switch-on to round-off the day.
Crowds were entertained with live performances by 2013 Britain's Got Talent finalist Gabz, V.E.R.A and The Miss Jones Jazz Band.
There was also a number of exciting dance routines.
Other attractions include mascots, sand art, stalls and Santa's Grotto photobooth.
Stevenage's singer-songwriter Gabz - who rose to fame following her stint on the ITV talent show with acclaimed single 'Lighters' - did the honours of turning on the Christmas lights and welcoming Stevenage into the Christmas spirit.
The big switch-on was accompanied by a fireworks display.