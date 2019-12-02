Stevenage Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: Hundreds turn out for all-day festive event

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Festive favourites attracted hundreds of people to the Stevenage town centre Christmas lights switch-on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Saturday's event saw entertainment for the whole family from 12 noon, including the return of the selfie snow globe, Christmas markets, free face-painting and a fireworks display and big switch-on to round-off the day.

Crowds were entertained with live performances by 2013 Britain's Got Talent finalist Gabz, V.E.R.A and The Miss Jones Jazz Band.

There was also a number of exciting dance routines.

Other attractions include mascots, sand art, stalls and Santa's Grotto photobooth.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Jigsaw entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage's singer-songwriter Gabz - who rose to fame following her stint on the ITV talent show with acclaimed single 'Lighters' - did the honours of turning on the Christmas lights and welcoming Stevenage into the Christmas spirit.

The big switch-on was accompanied by a fireworks display.

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Lillie Geary, 11, enjoys having her face painted. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Lillie Geary, 11, enjoys having her face painted. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On . Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stevenage Christmas Lights Switch On - Father Christmas entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch: