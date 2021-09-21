Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Elianna's leukaemia battle inspires family fun day

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:15 AM September 21, 2021    Updated: 9:41 AM September 21, 2021
Close-up of Stevenage girl Elianna Ferguson asleep in a hospital bed

Elianna was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year - Credit: Courtesy of Francesca Ferguson

The family of a four-year-old girl battling leukaemia is holding a fun day on Saturday to raise money to help pay for improvements to the children's ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Elianna Ferguson, who lives in Stevenage, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year after first complaining of bone pain and her heart feeling strange in March.

She has since had chemotherapy, transfusions, a lumbar puncture and steroids, and is facing two years of treatment.

Stevenage leukaemia girl Elianna Ferguson before she became unwell

Elianna before she became unwell - Credit: Courtesy of Francesca Ferguson

Elianna's parents, Francesca and Anthony, who own Renegade Fitness Academy in Stevenage, are keen to support Lister Hospital in Elianna's name and on Saturday are holding a family fun day at The Pied Piper pub in Stevenage's Oaks Cross in aid of the Bluebell children's ward.

The event - which will run from 11am to 4pm - will include inflatable games, face painting and glitter bar, princess visits and performance, an LOL doll visit, DJ music and live singing, hot Caribbean food, a raffle and a range of stalls.

Stevenage leukaemia girl Elianna Ferguson with her family

Elianna pictured here with mum Francesca, dad Anthony and brother Ashton - Credit: Courtesy of Francesca Ferguson

Francesca said: "It would mean the absolute world to have an amazing response to this event and our cause.

"Our hospital is in need of serious updates on the children's ward.

Most Read

  1. 1 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
  2. 2 Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning
  3. 3 Man wanted for possession of offensive weapon
  1. 4 Revealed: Stevenage pantomime cast members announced for Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre
  2. 5 Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week
  3. 6 Is this the tallest sunflower in Letchworth?
  4. 7 Shop employee shaken after knifepoint robbery
  5. 8 'I will never be able to explain this feeling' - mum's last minute skydive is huge success
  6. 9 Suspended garden waste collections to briefly resume
  7. 10 Callum Stead heads to Tyneside after shock departure from Hitchin Town

"Elianna will be so excited to have people there on the day for her, with what she is going through. It will give her an incredible boost, as she has been missing out on a lot.

 "No ticket is required - just turn up and have fun."

This is not the first fundraising event the Ferguson family has held in support of the Bluebell ward. Last month, they organised a children's fancy dress fun walk around the lakes at Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park, which raised almost £3,000 for the cause.

Disney princess Belle with Stevenage girl Elianna Ferguson who has cancer

Elianna with Princess Belle at the fundraising fun walk around the lakes at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage - Credit: Courtesy of Francesca Ferguson

As well as raising funds for the Bluebell ward, Francesca and Anthony are also keen to encourage parents not to hesitate in seeking medical help if they are worried about their child, and to persist until satisfied. Francesca said: "Go with your gut and don't be put off. If you know something isn't right, you must persist. You are an expert in your own child."

Leukaemia symptoms can include fever, fatigue, weight loss, frequent infections and easy bleeding or bruising.

Lister Hospital
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Sam Collins and Keith Fitzpatrick-Matthews are calling on Hitchin to join their fieldwalk to uncover a Roman bath house

Calls for extra hands to help uncover history-defining Roman bathhouse

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CCTV

Herts Live

Boy, 13, subjected to distressing indecent exposure at leisure centre

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Woman suffers cuts and bruises in pub glassing

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the flats would look on the former Office Outlet site in Stevenage

Consultation opens on plans for 200 flats on Office Outlet site

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon