Elianna's leukaemia battle inspires family fun day
- Credit: Courtesy of Francesca Ferguson
The family of a four-year-old girl battling leukaemia is holding a fun day on Saturday to raise money to help pay for improvements to the children's ward at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
Elianna Ferguson, who lives in Stevenage, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year after first complaining of bone pain and her heart feeling strange in March.
She has since had chemotherapy, transfusions, a lumbar puncture and steroids, and is facing two years of treatment.
Elianna's parents, Francesca and Anthony, who own Renegade Fitness Academy in Stevenage, are keen to support Lister Hospital in Elianna's name and on Saturday are holding a family fun day at The Pied Piper pub in Stevenage's Oaks Cross in aid of the Bluebell children's ward.
The event - which will run from 11am to 4pm - will include inflatable games, face painting and glitter bar, princess visits and performance, an LOL doll visit, DJ music and live singing, hot Caribbean food, a raffle and a range of stalls.
Francesca said: "It would mean the absolute world to have an amazing response to this event and our cause.
"Our hospital is in need of serious updates on the children's ward.
"Elianna will be so excited to have people there on the day for her, with what she is going through. It will give her an incredible boost, as she has been missing out on a lot.
"No ticket is required - just turn up and have fun."
This is not the first fundraising event the Ferguson family has held in support of the Bluebell ward. Last month, they organised a children's fancy dress fun walk around the lakes at Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park, which raised almost £3,000 for the cause.
As well as raising funds for the Bluebell ward, Francesca and Anthony are also keen to encourage parents not to hesitate in seeking medical help if they are worried about their child, and to persist until satisfied. Francesca said: "Go with your gut and don't be put off. If you know something isn't right, you must persist. You are an expert in your own child."
Leukaemia symptoms can include fever, fatigue, weight loss, frequent infections and easy bleeding or bruising.