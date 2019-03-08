Man charged with outraging public decency and dangerous driving in Stevenage

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously, criminal damage and outraging public decency following an incident in Stevenage on Monday. Archant

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously, criminal damage and outraging public decency following an incident in Stevenage on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Benas Augaitis, of no fixed abode, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 28.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday, police attended a report of a man "behaving suspiciously" in a vehicle in Stevenage Leisure Park, the vehicle was then involved in collisions with two cars. An arrest was made shortly afterwards.