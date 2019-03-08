Advanced search

Man charged with outraging public decency and dangerous driving in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:59 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 27 September 2019

A 27-year-old man has been charged with driving dangerously, criminal damage and outraging public decency following an incident in Stevenage on Monday.

Benas Augaitis, of no fixed abode, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 28.

On Monday, police attended a report of a man "behaving suspiciously" in a vehicle in Stevenage Leisure Park, the vehicle was then involved in collisions with two cars. An arrest was made shortly afterwards.

