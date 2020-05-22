Advanced search

Stevenage Ladies’ Choir celebrates 60th anniversary with isolation track

PUBLISHED: 15:51 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 May 2020

Members of Stevenage Ladies' Choir recorded the track in isolation, determined to mark the choir's 60th anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole Vaughton

Members of Stevenage Ladies' Choir recorded the track in isolation, determined to mark the choir's 60th anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole Vaughton

Archant

Stevenage Ladies’ Choir is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the release of a recording of the choir’s signature song, As Long As I Have Music.

Stevenage Ladies' Choir formed on May 23, 1960. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole VaughtonStevenage Ladies' Choir formed on May 23, 1960. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole Vaughton

Members of the community choir, which was formed on May 23, 1960, recorded the song in their own homes as a way of celebrating the anniversary, as all concerts and celebrations have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The choir no longer competes in competitions, instead focusing on singing for charity, and this latest release will raise money for TRACKS Autism - a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition, and React - Rapid Effective Assistance for Children with potentially Terminal illness.

Ann-Marie Chessman, the choir’s musical director, said: “We wanted to find a way to bring the ladies together, as well as raise money for our chosen charities who we’ve sadly not been able to sing for due to coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“The ladies stepped right out of their comfort zones to record their harmony parts individually and we’ll be releasing the fully-mixed track tomorrow – the date of our anniversary.”

Concert coordinator Nicole Vaughton said: “Singing together is a great way to boost mental wellbeing, and with extra stresses placed on our members – some of whom are shielding, some who are key workers and others who are simply trying to work through the pandemic – having that taken away has been tough.

“I think that by producing this recording we’ve shown we’re all in this together, even when we’re apart, and we hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.

“It’s a shame we can’t celebrate as we would have liked to, but the choir is still going strong with nearly 70 members, and I’m confident we’ll be here in another 60 years. Concerts and parties can be rearranged, so for now we just wanted to do our bit to bring a little joy to people through our shared love of music.

Stevenage Ladies' Choir has been forced to cancel its concerts and 60th anniversary celebrations, but members are determined to keep making music and raising money for charity while in the safety of their own homes. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole VaughtonStevenage Ladies' Choir has been forced to cancel its concerts and 60th anniversary celebrations, but members are determined to keep making music and raising money for charity while in the safety of their own homes. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole Vaughton

“We’d also love to raise as much money as we can so, if you are able, please watch and share our track and make a donation to help us celebrate this milestone in our long history.”

You will be able to watch the track and make a donation at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/slccovid-19lockdownchoir, or visit the choir’s Facebook page or stevenageladieschoir.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage Ladies’ Choir celebrates 60th anniversary with isolation track

Members of Stevenage Ladies' Choir recorded the track in isolation, determined to mark the choir's 60th anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Nicole Vaughton

Hitchin’s Tom Ansell ready to strap gold to his waist as new deal comes with title promise

Tom Ansell (right) in action against Chris Adaway at the Copper Box Arena, London. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Herts Cricket League set a date for planned resumption after coronavirus lockdown

North Mymms and Radlett are among the clubs hoping to return to Herts Cricket League action in July. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts care homes’ £13m funding boost in battle against coronavirus

Care homes across Hertfordshire are receiving £13m as part of a government fund to control COVID-19. Picture: Archant
Drive 24