At least six candidates have put themselves forward to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Stevenage in the next general election.

The successful candidate will be on the ballot paper given to members of the public as they cast their vote in the election, which must be held no later than January 2025.

Applications to join the list of candidates closed on Friday, October 7. Over the next week, the Labour party’s National Executive Committee will draw up a longlist of suitable candidates, and pass this to the Stevenage Constituency Labour Party (CLP).

An independent selection panel in Stevenage will then interview the candidates and whittle the longlist down to a shortlist that is likely to contain between two and five candidates.

Those shortlisted will speak at a hustings on Saturday, November 12, to which all eligible members of Stevenage CLP will be invited. Members will vote for their preferred candidate at that event, with the winner announced later the same day.

Stevenage’s last Labour MP was Barbara Follett, who was in post from 1997 until 2010. Conservative Stephen McPartland has been MP since then. In the last general election, in 2019, McPartland won 25,328 votes against the 16,766 received by Labour’s Jill Borcherds.

Six candidates have publicly declared, though more may have entered the race privately. You can watch their campaign videos below.

Callum Anderson, a councillor in Acton, west London, who was Labour's candidate for the South West Bedfordshire constituency in the 2019 general election

I’ve put myself forward to be @StevenageLabour’s parliamentary candidate at the next election. The last @UKLabour Government transformed my life – I'm proud of what our Party achieved.



It’s time for our Party to step up for towns like Stevenage again. https://t.co/Yxc0HqMf6q pic.twitter.com/fqpADjJH0j — Callum Anderson (@_CallumAnderson) October 6, 2022

Kevin Bonavia, who served as councillor in Lewisham, southeast London, between 2010 and 2022. He was also Labour's candidate for the Clacton constituency in the 2019 general election, and for the Rochford and Southend East constituency in the 2010 general election

Stevenage has a proud history but our potential is being blocked by the Tories. We need a Labour MP who will stand up for our town and villages. The country is at breaking point but we can change that together, starting by #WinningForStevenage.



Sign up 👇https://t.co/am92DX5YAI pic.twitter.com/NZdlz5pJZe — Kevin Bonavia (@kevinbonavia) September 30, 2022

Nazmin Chowdhury, who has served as councillor for Bedwell ward in Stevenage since the local elections in May 2022

I am pleased to say that I have submitted my application for selection as a Labour Party Parliamentary Candidate for Stevenage, the very place that has been my home for the last 18 years ❤️ Please keep me in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/EUBtK7GHjm — Cllr Nazmin Chowdhury (@Nazmin_xx) October 6, 2022

Naushabah Khan, a councillor in Medway, Kent, who was Labour’s candidate for the Rochester and Strood constituency in a 2014 byelection and the 2015 general election

I’m standing to be the next parliamentary candidate for Stevenage, see my video below which tells you more about who I am and what I stand for. You can also visit my website at https://t.co/4fq228Nwu4

Together we can beat the Tories and turn Stevenage red. pic.twitter.com/eUgvpMCcy7 — Naushabah Khan 🇺🇦 (@naushabah_khan) October 5, 2022

Nabhan Malik, who co-founded the ‘Labour in Communications’ group and was previously a member of the UK Youth Parliament

Labour already has a strong track record of delivery in Stevenage 🌹.



With me as your Labour MP, we can go faster & further, together.



Join my PPC campaign & learn about my plan for more homes 🏡 , better jobs 💼, safer streets 🤝 & greener spaces 🍃: https://t.co/XzLcX4gcx3 pic.twitter.com/Rxt846RYqn — Nabhan Malik (@nabhanmalik) October 3, 2022

Thomas Plater, who has served as councillor for Letchworth Wilbury ward on North Herts Council since the local elections in May 2022