GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:30 AM November 1, 2021
Exterior of Marymead Medical Practice in Stevenage

Doctor Angus Brooke remains banned from practising medicine four years after being suspended while working as a GP at Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice - Credit: Harry Hubbard

A GP suspended while working for a doctors’ practice with surgeries in both Stevenage and Knebworth remains suspended four years after the General Medical Council launched an investigation into him.

Details of the investigation into Angus James Brooke – who worked as a GP at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice – are still not public, but in 2017 the GMC asked the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service to step in and issue an interim suspension while allegations about his conduct were investigated.

Doctor Brooke, who gained full registration as a doctor in 1997 after studying at the University of Sheffield, remains suspended following a review by the MPTS in September.

Reasons interim suspensions are imposed can include for public protection, in the public interest, or in the interests of the doctor.

Interim suspensions are not based on evidence or facts, but a basic risk assessment.





