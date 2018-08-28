Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage Archant

A man has suffered a broken nose, fractured cheek and broken eye socket following an assault in Stevenage on Thursday.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which happened in King George V Playing Fields, near Aldi, at around 1.15am.

The man was assaulted by three offenders.

Det Con Kirsty Richardson said: “The victim has very little recollection about what happened to him so I’m appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time stated and believes they have information that could assist police to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Richardson by emailing Kirsty.richardson2@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68552/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.