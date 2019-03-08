Have you seen missing Kevin from East Herts in Stevenage?
PUBLISHED: 18:16 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 19 October 2019
Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who has gone missing in East Herts, and who may have travelled to Stevenage.
Kevin Cheverall, age 57, was last seen at around 6.45pm yesterday (Friday, October 18) in the village of Nasty.
He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black woolly hat and a dark-coloured anorak.
Officers believe he may have travelled to the Buntingford and Stevenage areas in the past 24 hours.
Det Insp Jim Luxon said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"If you have seen Kevin since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary's non-emergency number 101.
"If you believe you are with Kevin now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately."