Can you support Stevenage charity Just Be a Child?

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 8:00 AM May 31, 2022
People inside a shipping container transformed into a library by Stevenage charity Just Be a Child

The shipping containers transformed into libraries by Stevenage-based charity Just Be a Child are proving popular with Kenyan communities - Credit: Just Be a Child

A quiz night in aid of Stevenage-based charity Just Be a Child is being held to raise funds for its latest project.

The charity was set up in 2013 by Lenka McAlinden, who lives in Stevenage, to send donated books to Kenya and transform shipping containers into libraries for deprived communities.

JBAC is planning to establish its eighth library, and distribute some of the 50,000 books donated to Kenyan organisations. However, Lenka said: "Our fundraising efforts are lagging behind the ever-increasing prices of shipping and container purchase, and we will be raising funds until the last possible minute.

"If you would like to help ensure the 49,985 donated books are shipped to 27 organisations, please join our quiz night on June 25.

"If you fancy something more physical, please join our amazing volunteers at our loading day on June 27.

"For more information on both events, please email Lenka@justbeachild.com."

Charity Fundraiser
Stevenage News

