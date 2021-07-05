Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Machine worker's mesothelioma death sparks appeal

Louise McEvoy

Published: 5:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Stevenage machine worker James Bangert smiling to camera

Stevenage machine worker James Bangert died of mesothelioma - Credit: Courtesy of Irwin Mitchell

The devastated family of a former machine worker are calling on the people he worked with for help following his death from asbestos-related cancer.

Father-of-two James Bangert died in November 2020, just two months after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma - a cancer of the lining of the lung that is commonly associated with asbestos exposure, often decades previously.

Prior to his death aged 91, James, of Stevenage, instructed lawyers to investigate how he developed the illness. His loved ones are now continuing the search for answers in his memory.

They are specifically seeking information from anyone who may have worked with James at British Aerospace in Stevenage from 1955 to 1965, International Computers Limited in Stevenage from 1965 to 1971, Pope & Meads Limited in Ware from 1971 to 1972 and Skeltools in Letchworth from 1972 to 1993.

Stevenage machine worker James Bangert during his working life

James during his working life - Credit: Courtesy of Irwin Mitchell

His daughter, Angela Tamayo, 53, of Stevenage, said: “Dad first displayed symptoms of mesothelioma in August last year. His diagnosis came shortly after and he quickly got very ill. It was incredibly difficult to see him go through his struggles with the illness and we all miss him so much.

You may also want to watch:

“Dad was such a loving and caring person who would do anything for his family. He was never happier than when spending time with his family or when he was playing golf or spending time in the garden.

“We know nothing can ever make up for dad’s death, but we’d be hugely grateful to anyone who might be able to shed some light on the working conditions he faced during his time at these companies.

“We’re determined to get some answers regarding how this happened and at least honour his memory.”

Stevenage machine worker James Bangert smiling to camera

James worked in Stevenage, Letchworth and Ware - Credit: Courtesy of Irwin Mitchell

Laura Morrison, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell representing James’s family, said: “Understandably, the family remains devastated by James’s death. The grief is made worse by not knowing how he was exposed to the asbestos that claimed his life. As such, we would be very grateful if any of his former workmates might be able to provide some support.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could prove pivotal as we look to help his family gain answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information can call Laura on 0207 400 8778 or email laura.morrison@irwinmitchell.com

Health
Stevenage News

