International Day coming to Stevenage Town Square

Stevenage International Day will return to the town square on Saturday, October 15.

Between 11am and 4pm there will be live performances from dance and music artists, and a variety of food stalls for visitors to try.

Among the performers will be street dance group ‘Warriorz’, Ukrainian and Filipino community groups, and musicians ‘Ras Demo aka Demolition Man’ and ‘Vincenzo’.

The full line-up for international day - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

This will be the fourth time the annual event has been held, with Stevenage Borough Council expecting more than 1,000 people to visit. It has been organised by the council and Stevenage Equalities Commission.

Errol John, chair of the commission, said: “Stevenage International Day provides a unique opportunity for citizens to come together and celebrate the rich diversity of cultures that exists in our town, the things we have in common, our differences, to unite in our strengths.

“It is also a day for reflection – to remember some of our darkest times as they guide us towards building a more peaceful and better world.”



