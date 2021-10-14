International Day: Live music, street food and more set for Town Square

Published: 3:21 PM October 14, 2021

Stevenage International Day is set to make a return to the Town Square this Saturday, with a selection of stalls, performances and cuisines.

The event, organised by Stevenage Borough Council, celebrates music, dance, art and fashion from different cultures.

This year’s offering will showcase the very best of local produce alongside internationally inspired street food, with everything from Chinese noodles to authentic Greek Souvlaki and jerk chicken available to sample.

There will also be live music and dance performances from Asian drummers, Warriorz street dance group and special guest star, international recording artist RasDemo.

Councillor John Gardner said: “We’re really looking forward to once again hosting Stevenage International Day.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our town. We have some delicious food and drink available to sample and a beautiful array of handmade products on offer.

“There’s no doubt that the live performances will add even more vibrancy to this event that celebrates music, dance, art and fashion from across the globe."

The event will take place on Saturday, October 16 in the Town Square from 11am to 3.30pm.