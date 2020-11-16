Advanced search

Inner Wheel Club of Stevenage celebrates 60th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 12:54 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 16 November 2020

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Stevenage enjoy friendship as well as service, pictured here on a social walk. Picture: Courtesy of Vicki Jesson.

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Stevenage enjoy friendship as well as service, pictured here on a social walk. Picture: Courtesy of Vicki Jesson.

The Inner Wheel Club of Stevenage is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Stevenage club is one of over 3,600 Inner Wheel clubs worldwide, spread over 100 countries and formed by the wives of Rotarians.

Inner Wheel, which has 30 members in Stevenage, regularly raises money for charity and aims to promote true friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service and foster international understanding.

Stevenage president Vicki Jesson said: “Over the years we have run the café at Lister Hospital on Sundays, run a shop in a retirement home, provided sandwiches for addicts during meetings and gardened at Garden House Hospice Care. We also usually raise about £3,000 each year for charities.

“Why not join us? Currently we are meeting on Zoom but, when not subject to COVID-19 restrictions, we meet on the first Wednesday in the month at 2pm at the Cromwell Hotel in the Old Town.”

