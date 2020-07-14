Advanced search

Stevenage mayor praises indoor market as more than 90 per cent of traders return

PUBLISHED: 08:27 15 July 2020

Stevenage's Mayor Cllr Jim Brown poses with Pamela Waterman of Bows and Buttons. Picture: Leah Codling

Stevenage's Mayor Cllr Jim Brown poses with Pamela Waterman of Bows and Buttons. Picture: Leah Codling

Archant

Stevenage’s mayor took the time to visit the town’s indoor market last month, as businesses continue to adjust to the ‘new normal’.

Stevenage Mayor Cllr Jim Brown visits the town's indoor market. Picture: Leah CodlingStevenage Mayor Cllr Jim Brown visits the town's indoor market. Picture: Leah Codling

The town’s indoor market has remained open during lockdown for essential food purchases, but now more than 90 per cent of traders are back and ready to greet customers again.

Pamela Waterman, a trader and owner of Buttons and Bows, said: “Once the date was confirmed as the week that non-essential retailers could open I went into ‘busy mode’, visiting the market often to make sure I presented Buttons and Bows at its super best.

“Customers were delighted once we were open, just to be able to browse and choose the fabrics and accessories they wanted and be inspired to get making again.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m so glad to be open.”

Stevenage’s Mayor Cllr Jim Brown also made a visit to the market last month, and said he was impressed with the “positive vibe” he got from the market and its traders.

Lead Codling, indoor market officer, commented: “We have more than 50 businesses in our market and the struggle for everyone has been unreal.

“I’m so proud and pleased with the efforts that all traders, Stevenage Borough Council and the market team has put in to ensure the market is a safe environment.

“This experience has been very, very challenging but I am so pleased that our market is open and all of our eforts in getting the market to open have been successful.

“The footfall has been amazing in recent weeks and we hope this has reminded the town that we do have a great indoor market with some very talented and successful businesses.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage mayor praises indoor market as more than 90 per cent of traders return

Stevenage's Mayor Cllr Jim Brown poses with Pamela Waterman of Bows and Buttons. Picture: Leah Codling

Preston warm up for delayed Herts Cricket League with triple success over Ickleford

Preston's Peter Murrell picked up five wickets in their friendly success over Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO

From cider to apples and back again: The Baldock pub that never sleeps

The Orange Tree in Baldock has made national news during the pandemic. Picture: The Orange Tree

Public urged to join the conversation as Hertfordshire NHS trust goes digital for AGM week

ast and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust's annual general meeting takes place this week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin Town’s Brett Donnelly calls time on his playing career

Former Biggleswade Town assistant manager and centre-forward Brett Donnelly has announced his retirement from football. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH