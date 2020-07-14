Stevenage mayor praises indoor market as more than 90 per cent of traders return

Stevenage's Mayor Cllr Jim Brown poses with Pamela Waterman of Bows and Buttons. Picture: Leah Codling Archant

Stevenage’s mayor took the time to visit the town’s indoor market last month, as businesses continue to adjust to the ‘new normal’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Mayor Cllr Jim Brown visits the town's indoor market. Picture: Leah Codling Stevenage Mayor Cllr Jim Brown visits the town's indoor market. Picture: Leah Codling

The town’s indoor market has remained open during lockdown for essential food purchases, but now more than 90 per cent of traders are back and ready to greet customers again.

Pamela Waterman, a trader and owner of Buttons and Bows, said: “Once the date was confirmed as the week that non-essential retailers could open I went into ‘busy mode’, visiting the market often to make sure I presented Buttons and Bows at its super best.

“Customers were delighted once we were open, just to be able to browse and choose the fabrics and accessories they wanted and be inspired to get making again.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m so glad to be open.”

Stevenage’s Mayor Cllr Jim Brown also made a visit to the market last month, and said he was impressed with the “positive vibe” he got from the market and its traders.

Lead Codling, indoor market officer, commented: “We have more than 50 businesses in our market and the struggle for everyone has been unreal.

“I’m so proud and pleased with the efforts that all traders, Stevenage Borough Council and the market team has put in to ensure the market is a safe environment.

“This experience has been very, very challenging but I am so pleased that our market is open and all of our eforts in getting the market to open have been successful.

“The footfall has been amazing in recent weeks and we hope this has reminded the town that we do have a great indoor market with some very talented and successful businesses.”