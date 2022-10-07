The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Households in Stevenage left without water for several hours

Christopher Day

Published: 1:45 PM October 7, 2022
Affinity Water is urging customers to avoid non-essential water use (File picture)

The loss of supply was caused by a burst water main - Credit: Kevin Lines

Households in Stevenage with SG1 and SG2 postcodes were left without running water for several hours on Thursday, October 6. 

Affinity Water posted an alert on their website at 5.35pm, stating: “We’re really sorry you haven’t got any water.

"We don’t know what’s causing this, but our technician is on their way to your area to find out."

Residents were asked to avoid using their washing machines and dishwashers. 

An update posted at 7.45pm confirmed that the lack of water was caused by a burst water main on Monkswood Way.

By 11pm, water had been temporarily redirected to ensure that all affected households could access it while repairs were conducted. Repairs were completed by 8am on Friday, October 7.

At least 83 streets were affected, including Broadhall Way, Broadwater Crescent, Monkswood Way, Peartree Way, Shephall Green and Six Hills Way.

