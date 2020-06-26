Advanced search

Flag takes centre stage as Lister Hospital marks Pride Month

PUBLISHED: 12:35 26 June 2020

Lister Hospital in Stevenage raised the Pride Flag on site yesterday. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital raised a rainbow flag on the site yesterday, in a public show of solidarity with the LGBQT+ community during Pride Month.

Kevyn Hopkins, Bereavement Officer and member of the hospital’s LGBQT+ network, had the honour of raising the flag himself yesterday amid resounding claps and cheers.

You may also want to watch:

Kevyn said: “It was extremely exciting as it was a huge moment for so many in the trust.

“In such a large trust it can be very easy to feel undervalued or under-represented so this is a great example in showing support for everyone, not just of the LGBT+ community, but the entire community as a whole regardless of Race, gender, sexuality or identity.”

In a tweet, the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which oversees the Lister Hospital, said: “It is with huge PRIDE that we raised the flag today as a show of support for the LGBQT+ community in Pride Month.

“Bereavement Officer Kevyn Hopkins did the honours...He’s a natural.”

