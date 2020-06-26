Video

Flag takes centre stage as Lister Hospital marks Pride Month

Lister Hospital in Stevenage raised the Pride Flag on site yesterday. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital raised a rainbow flag on the site yesterday, in a public show of solidarity with the LGBQT+ community during Pride Month.

It is with huge #PRIDE that we raised the Pride flag today as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community in Pride Month ️‍



Bereavement Officer Kevyn Hopkins - a member of our LGBTQ+ network - did the honours... he's a natural



Looking forward to @VirtualNHSPride tomorrow pic.twitter.com/B46cb6TxPz — East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust (@enherts) June 25, 2020

Kevyn Hopkins, Bereavement Officer and member of the hospital’s LGBQT+ network, had the honour of raising the flag himself yesterday amid resounding claps and cheers.

Kevyn said: “It was extremely exciting as it was a huge moment for so many in the trust.

“In such a large trust it can be very easy to feel undervalued or under-represented so this is a great example in showing support for everyone, not just of the LGBT+ community, but the entire community as a whole regardless of Race, gender, sexuality or identity.”

