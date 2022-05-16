A man in his 80s remains in hospital following the incident. - Credit: Google Maps

A grey Honda Jazz struck a wall and a parked car during a crash in Stevenage on Friday (May 13).

A man in his 80s remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Harvey Road, at approximately 10.20am.

The Honda Jazz hit the wall at the junction between Harvey Road and Darwin Road, before continuing forwards to hit a parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

The reason for the crash is currently unknown.

Police constable Christopher Rowley-Smith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around the collision.

"As part of this, we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”

Police constable Rowley-Smith can be contacted using the email address: christopher.rowley-smith@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online, or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting "ISR 233 of 13 May, 2022".