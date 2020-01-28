Holocaust Memorial Day event at Stevenage was 'incredibly moving'
PUBLISHED: 17:03 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 28 January 2020
Guests gathered in Stevenage yesterday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day - exactly 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
More than 120 people went along to the event at Stevenage Borough Council which was supported by the Stevenage Liberal Synagogue.
Among those marking the anniversary was Lesley Urbach, who spoke of her mother and aunt coming to the UK on Kindertransport, and her grandparents journey to Auschwitz.
This was followed by the showing of films from Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and a poem read by Stevenage's youth mayor, William Sarenden.
Visitors took part in a prayer and a memorial candle was lit by Rabbi Emily Juram and other dignitaries before Stevenage Liberal Synagogue joint chair Terry Wolfe made his closing remarks.
Council leader Sharon Taylor took to Twitter to thank guests for coming along to the event, and said the event was "incredibly moving".