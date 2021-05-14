May 17: Newly refurbed Hollywood Bowl to reopen on Monday

Published: 9:00 AM May 14, 2021

The pins are being lowered and the bowling balls polished as Hollywood Bowl prepares for the long-awaited reopening of its newly refurbished Stevenage venue.

The popular ten-pin bowling alley in Stevenage Leisure Park has been transformed following a £400,000 refurbishment over lockdown.

Now a glitzy latest generation venue, the upgrade has seen the makeover of the centre’s 28 lanes, including four VIP lanes offering plush furnishings, as well as a state-of-the-art scoring system.

Samantha Muirhead, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Stevenage, said: “We’ve been counting down the days until we can reopen to bring back bowling to families in Stevenage. Our unique leisure offering has been sorely missed as a way to unwind and have fun, so we’re thrilled to be reopening for guests to enjoy and make memories together once again.”

“The refurbishment has not only given the centre a completely new look, but it’s added so much variety for guests to take advantage of. We’re delighted to be able to continue to give our customers the best family entertainment experience with our transformation into a new generation Hollywood Bowl.”

Hollywood Bowl has adopted a ‘Have Fun, Play Safe’ policy to ensure the centre’s safety measures are in line with all government guidelines. This includes the installation of unique lane seating dividers which allow guests to enjoy their own space, as well as newly designed, distinctive balls which are designated to each lane.

Guests are encouraged to make bookings ahead of their visit via www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk. Bookings will be limited to maximum group numbers in line with government guidance.