Brighten up Christmas: Homes are adorned with lights to celebrate the festive season

With Christmas just around the corner, the Comet is sharing pictures of some of the best decorations across Hitchin, Letchworth and Stevenage.
Decorations around Holly Leys and Kessingland in Stevenage.
- Credit: Penny Schenkel
Even though Christmas is looking very different this year, this has not stopped residents from adoring their homes, gardens and rooftops with festive lights.
Christmas decorations in Pankhurst Crescent, Stevenage.
- Credit: Amanda Adams
Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their decorations, and we hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Helen Moss's tree in Hitchin in memory of Luke Hobson, which is switched on to mark his birthday on December 7 each year.
- Credit: Helen Moss
Christmas decorations in Mobbsbury Way, Stevenage.
- Credit: Patricia Washer
Christmas decorations in Brixham Close, Stevenage.
- Credit: Terri and Stephen Jones
Christmas decorations in Brixham Close, Stevenage
- Credit: Terri and Stephen Jones
Christmas decorations in Valerian Way, Stotfold.
- Credit: Lisa Titmis
A house festooned with decorations in Valerian Way, Stotfold.
- Credit: Lisa Titmis
Christmas decorations in Letchworth.
- Credit: Michelle Philcox
A creative and festive decoration in Mobbsbury Way, Stevenage.
- Credit: Patricia Washer
