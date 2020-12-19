Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Gallery

Brighten up Christmas: Homes are adorned with lights to celebrate the festive season

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM December 19, 2020   
Pankhurst Crescent Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Pankhurst Crescent, Stevenage. - Credit: Amanda Adams

With Christmas just around the corner, the Comet is sharing pictures of some of the best decorations across Hitchin, Letchworth and Stevenage.

Stevenage Christmas decorations

Decorations around Holly Leys and Kessingland in Stevenage. - Credit: Penny Schenkel

Even though Christmas is looking very different this year, this has not stopped residents from adoring their homes, gardens and rooftops with festive lights.

Pankhurst Crescent Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Pankhurst Crescent, Stevenage. - Credit: Amanda Adams

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their decorations, and we hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. 

Stevenage Christmas decorations

Decorations around Holly Leys and Kessingland in Stevenage. - Credit: Penny Schenkel

Stevenage Christmas decorations

Decorations around Holly Leys and Kessingland in Stevenage. - Credit: Penny Schenkel

Pankhurst Crescent decorations

Christmas decorations in Pankhurst Crescent, Stevenage. - Credit: Amanda Adams

Pankhurst Crescent decorations

Christmas decorations in Pankhurst Crescent, Stevenage. - Credit: Amanda Adams

Hitchin Christmas tree

Helen Moss's tree in Hitchin in memory of Luke Hobson, which is switched on to mark his birthday on December 7 each year. - Credit: Helen Moss

Mobbsbury Way Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Mobbsbury Way, Stevenage. - Credit: Patricia Washer

Brixham Close Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Brixham Close, Stevenage. - Credit: Terri and Stephen Jones

Brixham Close Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Brixham Close, Stevenage - Credit: Terri and Stephen Jones

Valerian Way Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Valerian Way, Stotfold. - Credit: Lisa Titmis

Valerian Way Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Valerian Way, Stotfold. - Credit: Lisa Titmis

Valerian Way Christmas decorations

A house festooned with decorations in Valerian Way, Stotfold. - Credit: Lisa Titmis

Letchworth Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Letchworth. - Credit: Michelle Philcox

Letchworth Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Letchworth. - Credit: Michelle Philcox

Mobbsbury Way Christmas decorations

A creative and festive decoration in Mobbsbury Way, Stevenage. - Credit: Patricia Washer


