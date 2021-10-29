Survey launched following temporary changes to Stevenage High Street

A survey has been launched to determine how residents feel about temporary changes made in the High Street - Credit: Louise McEvoy

Changes to Stevenage High Street, including the removal of some parking bays to allow for outdoor seating, have been rolled out over the last 18 months.

Now, Stevenage Borough Council wants to hear from residents, to find out what you think has worked well, and what hasn't.

A survey has been launched, with the council also interested to hear what’s most important to you about the Old Town High Street, what you go to Old Town for and how it can be improved.

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, executive member for economy, enterprise and transport said: “We had to make some changes to the Old Town High Street since we reopened after lockdown.

"Some of these changes have actually been a positive adaption and many residents have requested for these to stay. Off the back of these comments, we are asking you for your views on how you’d like us to shape the High Street in the future.

“Ultimately, we would like to hear from local people who we can collaboratively work with to scope out a vision ensuring the historic and beautiful spaces are protected, while the Old Town High Street can evolve and grow sustainably.”

A panel of local people will be set up to discuss and advise on the vision for the High Street. If you can spare some time in the new year, register your interest within the survey.

To have your say, visit webchat.novoville.com/?name=stevenage by November 14.