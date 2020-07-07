Advanced search

Gallery

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

PUBLISHED: 17:44 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 07 July 2020

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Archant

Stevenage’s pubs and restaurants are well and truly open for business after a successful week of trialling new COVID-secure measures to keep punters safe.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Pubs, bars, restaurants across the country were allowed to reopen from Saturday, July 4 – in what was dubbed by many as ‘Super Saturday’.

The Fisherman, on Fishers Green, was among many Stevenage pubs to reopen, with manager Peter McAdden recording roughly “50 per cent less trade over the weekend than usual.”

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Peter said: “In retrospect we’re thankful it wasn’t too hectic, to be honest – I think long queues with people in close proximity to each other would have been tricky.”

Peter said that “the majority of people are sensible, same with any shop,” with most customers responsibly using the hand sanitiser given at the entrance, and keeping a fair distance.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

The Fisherman has placed extra signage in the pub and social distancing stickers, and customers entering from the garden are now invited to wait before being seated, in order to avoid a “free for all” Peter said.

Meanwhile, Cinnabar – on the High Street – has gone to exceptional lengths to keep customers safe and has installed individual perspex screens between tables.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

General manager Sam Chester said: “We just wanted to give people every reason to come and feel safe – rather than giving them a reason not to come. The government guidance was really poor generally, so in terms of the social distancing we just had to take our own precautions and rely on the common sense of our customers – who have been great.”

Stevenage resident Sonny Lakeson went to Cinnabar for breakfast, and said she was “very impressed” with the precautions which had been taken.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

“It was great seeing a restaurant take responsibility and go the extra mile in terms of making sure you feel safe. I left in a better mood than I arrived in – which is always a good sign!”

Lavish Bar and Grill director Chris Koizi said he was thrilled to be reopen his restaurant again – particularly as Lavish had only launched in the High Street six months before lockdown began.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Chris said that while the climate is tough, he is confident business will return to normal.

How has your business been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? Get in touch at news@thecomet.net

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob SavillStevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Ian Stewart charged with murder after death of wife Diane in Bassingbourn in 2010

Ian Stewart was found guilty of murdering Helen Bailey at their home in Baldock Road, Royston - and has now been charged with the murder of his first wife, Diane Stewart. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Youth charity to benefit from £1,925 grant from Hitchin Committee

Hitchin-based charity Phase will benefit from a £1,925 grant from NHDC's Hitchin Committee. Picture: Kieran Murphy

All smiles on ‘Super Saturday’ as revellers return to Hitchin

Julie Merryfield and Jane Foster enjoy a meal out at Cinnabar, Hitchin. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Nominate those helping others in the first Hertfordshire Community Awards

Susan Varvel, last year's Herts Advertiser Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Alistair Woodgate president of St Albans District Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Cathy Benucci

Hitchin independent dealership owner reflects on 10 years in the town

The Car Agents in Hitchin celebrated its 10 year anniversary with a socially distant cake cutting. Picture: Simon Michell