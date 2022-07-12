Headteacher urges pupils not to carry knives after Kajetan's death

Kajetan Migdal was killed on his way home from school prom in Stevenage on May 27 - Credit: Courtesy of Kajetan Migdal's family

A headteacher is "concerned some students may think they would be safer if they carried a knife" after a pupil was fatally stabbed in May, and is urging parents to step in.

Kajetan Migdal, 18, a pupil at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage, was fatally stabbed in the town on his way home from school prom.

Addressing parents, headteacher Clive Mathew said: "We are rapidly approaching the summer holidays, and our children are going to be out and about more, and we want them to be safe out in the community.

"One of our concerns is that some students might think they would be safer if they carried a knife. We think it is really important that you have a conversation with your child about why carrying a knife is a very bad idea."

A memorial mass for Kajetan will be held tonight, as "a celebration of his life and the significant contribution he has made to our community," Mr Mathew said.